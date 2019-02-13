Share:

ISLAMABAD - Japan’s ambassador-designate to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda yesterday said that Pakistan and Japan enjoyed friendly relations.

In a statement issued here, the envoy said his job was to further strengthen the strong bilateral as well as people-to-people relations.

Matsuda was born in Fukui, Japan. He graduated from the College of Arts and Sciences, the University of Tokyo and Defense Language Institute, US.

The envoy joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in July 1996. In 1998, he was appointed First Secretary, Embassy of Japan in the US. Later, he was appointed as Counsellor, Embassy of Japan in Russia.

In 2001, he was promoted as Director, Overseas Public Relations Division. In 2003, he became the Senior Fellow/Director of Research Coordination, the Japan Institute of International Affairs.

In 2004, he was appointed Director, Russian Division. In 2007, he was transferred as Minister, Embassy of Japan in Israel.

In 2010, he was appointed Consul General, Consulate-General of Japan in Detroit, in 2013, Deputy Director General, National Institute of Public Administration, National Personnel Authority of Japan.

In 2015, Matsuda was appointed as Consul General (Ambassador), Consulate-General of Japan in Hong-Kong. In December last year, he was named as the ambassador to Pakistan.