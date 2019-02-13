Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had entered into a new economic partnership and visit of the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman would open the avenues for huge Saudi investment in Pakistan.

The anticipated investment of $12 Billion for Gwadar would further boost the economic and development prospects of the game changer project China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to the benefit not only Pakistan but also for the region, he added.

While inaugurating a photo exhibition arranged by Saudi Embassy in Islamabad, Sadiq Sanjrani said that Saudi Arabia had always stood firm with Pakistan through thick and thin and both the countries were now entering into an era of economic cooperation which would further strengthen the existing bond between two nations that was growing even stronger with each passing day.

Senate chairman underlined the need for preserving rich cultural heritage saying cultural heritage and natural history of a nation was of high value as it affirms their identity as a people and reflected and shapes values, beliefs, and aspirations of future generations.

He observed that Saudi Arabia was blessed with rich culture, shaped by its Islamic heritage, and its historical role in trade. “It is admirable that the People of Saudi Arabia have adapted their customs, hospitality, and culture to the modern world,” Sanjrani remarked while commending the efforts.

He said that preservation of this culture was not only important for Saudi Arabia, but also held immense sentimental value for the entire Muslim Ummah. “As the birthplace of Islam, the Kingdom has placed special emphasis on preserving its Islamic archaeological heritage, by restoring mosques, and old Islamic neighbourhoods,” he said.

He congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for organizing such a wonderful event. The chairman Senate was accompanied by Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Shibli Faraz and senators including Dilawar Khan, Agha Shahzeb Durrani. Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki wasl also present on the occasion.