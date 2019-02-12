Share:

In order to boost the online economy, the government has to take steps to ensure that companies which manage online payment have access to the economy of Pakistan. A large portion of the Pakistani population, primarily the youth, have been working online distantly for several international platforms. The hindrance in this transaction is the transfer of money. Many users across the globe use Paypal or Alibaba accounts for this purpose, however, these companies do not have a set up in Pakistan. This makes transnational payments difficult and home-based workers have to find their way around this difficulty to be paid for the tasks they perform.

For several months, this workforce was under the impression that the new government is not interested in pursuing Paypal to enter into the market of Pakistan. However, recently Finance Minister Asad Umer has clarified that there is no truth in that statement. In fact, the government realises the need for such platforms. These are the little ways which can help boost the economy. The new channels of income need to be introduced. Several among the workforce also do not go out to work, rather look for options for working from home. Paypal would be a good and secure opportunity that will encourage them to look beyond the national market for work.

Minister Asad Umer also clarified that a statement has been sent to the Paypal chief executive officer to set up a meeting. The Minister also offered to travel to the United States (US) in case traveling to Pakistan is not feasible for them. The government should ensure that if not Paypal, then at least AliPay is on board with the idea of venturing into the Pakistani market. The IT Ministry back in 2015 announced that it was set to invite global online payment giants to Pakistan but it was not pursued. Delaying this further will only damage the economy.