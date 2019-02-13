Share:

LAHORE - A meeting of the board of governors of the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) was held in the presidency of Chairman, Lt-Gen Akram Khan.

Managing director of PCTB Abdual Qayoum briefed the house on performance of PCTB. In the meeting steps taken by the PCTB to regulate private books, were eulogized and, all review activities in the company of other educational institutions were highly appreciated. In the accordance with the notification of Finance Department, Government of the Punjab, the pension of retired employees was increased (10) percent with BOG’s approval. In the meeting, textbooks of Computer Science for grade (9) (10), Ethics for grade (5), Science and Technology for grade (3)(8) were approved after the recommendations of the review committees. A policy was clearly approved to provide free textbooks to religious institutions. Moreover, the approval was granted for the extension in the Contract of Deputy Direct IT. The members, which made their present felt in the meeting, were Dr. Hamad Serwer Naqvi, Deputy Secretary, Muhammad Naem Mukhtyar, Dr. Muhammad Azeem, Muhammad Nadeem Asgher, Prof. Dr. Farkhanda Manzoor, Abdual Rehman Sha, Prof. Dr. Khalid, Dr. Tahira Sikander and Muhammad Abdul Aleem Khan (Sd. Leader).