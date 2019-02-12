Share:

LONDON:-

Penelope Disick has had her first haircut in her life and now looks like a mini version of her aunt Khloe Kardashian. Penelope Disick has had her first haircut at the age of six. The daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-partner Scott Disick - who has brothers Mason, nine, and Reign, four - finally got her locks snipped and styled on Monday (11.02.19). Penelope's aunt Khloe Kardashian, 34, took to her Instagram account to share a selfie with her niece to show off her new hairdo and one with Scott in the shot.