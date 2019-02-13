Share:

HYDERABAD - The Pakistan Medical Association while realising the threats of XDR Salmonella Enterica Serovar Typhi has issued a health alert yesterday asking the authorities concerned to launch a massive awareness campaign against this dangerous type of typhoid which so far affected around ten thousand people since its emergence in 2016 till date.

The strain of XDR Salmonella Enterica Serovar Typhiis responsible for an outbreak in Pakistan which began from Hyderabad in November 2016 and according to reports, now the same strain was indentify in a UK based patient who recently visited Pakistan.

Besides, Pakistan Medical Association, Sindh Health Department has also taken notice of the prevalence of the said strain and issued alert to management of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad and Dow Medical University Hospital Karachi to make arrangements for treatment of typhoid cases of the said strain.

The senior Professor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences and eminent pediatrician Dr Salma Shaikh informed APP that strain of XDR Salmonella Enterica Serovar Typhi has thought affecting the people of all ages but children are the victim of this strain in majority.

The treatment of this strain is costly through intervenes injection and it need a qualified expert nurse for the purpose however, the use of the oral drug Azithromycin prescribed by an expert medical practitioner can provide relief to patients.

The health alert of Pakistan Medical Association also advised the people to use boiled water, homemade ice, wash cookers with hot water before preparing meal, and also clean meat, vegetables and fruits with hot water, cleanse hands before taking meal and after using toilet and contact expert medical practitioner in case of fever.

Prof Dr Salma Shaikh said quakes are mainly responsible of causing death with wrong treatment of typhoid while use of unsafe water and polluted foods also injecting in prevalence strain of XDR Salmonella Enterica Serovar Typhi.

The preventive measures and use of safe foods and water can help in controlling the bacteria which causing dangerous form of typhoid, she said.