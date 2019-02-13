Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University 128th convocation will be held on Saturday at Faisal Auditorium. In this regard, a high level meeting was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar at VC’s office committee room here on Tuesday to review all arrangements. On this occasion, Convocation Coordination Committee Convener Prof Dr Mubbesher Munawar Khan, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Acting Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, deans of various faculties and convocation coordination committee members were present.

The meeting was briefed on various measures being taken to successfully organize 128th convocation of the university. The vice chancellor instructed the conveners of committees to ensure best facilities on the occasion.

cancer research centre

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has said that PU is setting up a cancer research centre for doing research on prevention and treatment of the fatal disease and PU has also been contacted by Oxford University for collaboration in this regard.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of three-day short course on cancer biology at Al-Raazi Hall here on Tuesday. The event was organized by PU Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics.

On this occasion Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Prof Dr Firdaus-e-Bareen, Director Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology Prof Dr Tayyab Husnain, Chairman MMG Prof Dr Sikandar Sultan, faculty members and a large number of students were present.