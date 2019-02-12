Share:

OKARA-The dream of removing or solving public problems cannot come true without the cooperation of the masses.

It was conveyed by District Police Officer Athar Ismail during an address to the meeting of the representatives of educational institutions and Education Unit.

He said: “Public cooperation has become crucial in developing countries like Pakistan.” He added: “During the opening and closing hours of educational institutions the necessity of students to move to their homes and control the flow of heavy traffic are the most essential things.” He stated: “To solve this problem a traffic scheme is being prepared according to which each educational institution will get its two individual trained by the traffic police, and these two individuals would perform service as traffic scouts.”

He said that the scheme had been propagated by Asif Mian Khan Incharge Education Unit at bus stands. The driving school at the Tayyab Saed Shaheed Police Lines Okara had been gaining public applause. The civil society had been praising the DPO for starting a driving school at the police lines.

The DPO Athar Ismail had bucked up the performance of Mian Tariq Javed DTO and the Incharge Driving School Rifatullah and awarded them with cash prize and commendation certificates.

Green Pakistan campaign

Noorpur Thal tehsil administration launched Green Pakistan campaign here the other day. Assistant Commissioner Ch Jafir Gujjar planted a sapling and kicked off the plantation drive. Speaking on the occasion, the AC said that Pakistan was faced with serious environmental issues which were getting worse with every passing day. He was of the opinion that stringent and concerted efforts were needed from both public and private circles to overcome the environmental issues.