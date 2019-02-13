Share:

PR ISLAMABAD - The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Islamabad celebrated the Qatar’s National Sports Day on Tuesday.

Mr Saqr Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Pakistan, along with all diplomats and embassy staff participated in the sports activities held at the embassy.

Sports day activities included running and walking, then participants moved to sports ground where they played football and tennis.

Qatar’s National Sports day is held annually on the second Tuesday of February, with the main objective of promoting awareness about sports, and it was adopted as a public holiday by Amiri Decree.

His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar, his family and Senior Qatari officials take part in the sports day activities away from the official protocols.

The events vary with the participation of government and non-governmental organizations and different sports clubs.