Pakistan’s Cricket Team Captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed landed himself in hot waters when he made racially-charged remarks against against Andile Phehlukwayo, the key batsman at the time, who guided his team from the verge of defeat to victory, leveling the five match ODI series to 1-1.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s words, being Captain, represented not only himself but the country as a whole. His words were against the spirit of the game. His immediate apology in to Andile Phehlukwayo and South African people via twitter was a timely action, however, he since he had violated the ICC anti-racism code, he could face severe punishment including getting banned.

In addition, the whole episode serves a lesson to all cricket players to avoid not only on-field racism but also off-field to ensure the sanctity and spirit of the game is upheld.

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN,

Larkana, January 25.