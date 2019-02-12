Share:

HAFIZABAD-Impure milk, yogurt and other edibles were being sold in the city due to indifference of the Food Regulatory Authority. According to survey conducted by the scribe, cream extracting machine have been installed around the city and the milkmen sell the cream extracted and chemical mixed milk to the shopkeepers in the city with impunity. Due to use of spurious milk and yogurt, citizens are falling victim to different sorts of ailments. The citizens have called upon the district administration to pull the Food Regulatory Authority to prevent the sale of impure milk, yogurt and other edibles to save them from different diseases.

Motorists sensitised

to traffic rules

A seminar and training programme was arranged by the traffic police and education department to create awareness among the general public particularly male and female students to adhere to traffic rules as well as to get proper driving training from the first-ever driving school setup by the traffic police in Hafizabad.

Inspector traffic police Sher Zaman said that the appropriate driving training is being imparted under the supervision of experienced instructor and called upon the male and female particularly students to avail the facility to get proper training from the driving school. He further said that most of the road mishaps took place due to carelessness and over-speeding as well as by violating traffic rules. He stressed upon the drivers to abide by the traffic rules and avoid over-speeding to save their precious lives.