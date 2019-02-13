Share:

Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan will bring in historic investment.

Sheikh Rasheed talked to media on the inaugural day of Thal Express that is scheduled to run between Rawalpindi and Multan via Taxila, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah and Muzaffargarh in 11 hours.

People can travel free-of-cost in the train on the first day and Sheikh Rasheed was on board as well. He vowed to expand railway track to serve the poor.

The federal minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has made personal relations with Mohammed bin Salman for Pakistan, and government had no choice except going to Intentional Monetary Fund (IMF).

He termed Sharif brothers as the dons of past and maintained that corrupt mafia looted the country brutally.