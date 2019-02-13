Share:

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Wednesday upheld death sentence to the killer of five people in Peshawar.

The court heard a plea of the man, convicted for killing a woman and four children in Peshawar, seeking his acquittal or commuting death sentence into life term. The bench turned down the plea of murder convict Faisal.

Chief Justice Khosa remarked that the woman and four children were murdered to steal gold ornaments. The children were killed only to avoid them to become witnesses, the top judge remarked. The house was set on fire to hide the murder crime.

The provincial government’s law officer also opposed the appeal. In his arguments’ the additional prosecutor general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said a killer of five people was not entitled of any concession. He had confessed his crime before the magistrate.

The convict had committed murder of a woman and four children including a child maid at a house in Peshawar in year 2009.

A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Khosa yesterday acquitted an accused, Asfandyar, after 10 years in jail in a murder case.

The court had remarked that the magistrate could not conduct the identification parade in a proper way and failed to meet legal requirements, while the prosecution failed to prove the case.