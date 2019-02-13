Share:

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said schools with up to 100 or above number of enrollments would get funds in the first phase.

“There are more than 40,000 schools in Sindh and they lack basic facilities,” Murad Ali Shah admitted while addressing media in Badin.

He said since the provincial government did not have infinite funds, therefore it has devised a strategy to first provide funds to all those schools which had 100 or more number of enrollments. Funds for boundary walls, bathrooms, water supply and electricity will be provided to all those schools, he added.

“In the first phase, 4,200 schools will be provided funds, while in the second phase 6,000 schools would be given funds for the basic facilities,” he said.

The Sindh CM said members of the provincial assembly were given list of the schools and asked to look after the works in their constituencies.

To a query, CM Murad said the federal government could not interfere in Sindh’s affairs.