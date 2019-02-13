Share:

Rawalpindi - Unprecedented security measures likely to surround Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman (MBS) during his visit to Pakistan as the government has decided to deploy troops of Army to guard the Royal guest and other dignitaries, informed official sources on Tuesday.

Pakistan Army’s 111 Brigade will supervise all the security arrangements for the Royal guest and his delegation comprising more than 500 officials and businessmen, sources said.

A 21-gun salutes also to be presented to the state guest. The Passport and Immigration Department of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would set up special counters at Nur Khan Airbase to facilitate the delegation members, they mentioned.

The Royal guest is likely to land at Nur Khan Airbase on Saturday or Sunday for an overnight stay, sources added.

The Prime Minister House, hotels, the venue for an international investment conference, roads in twin cities would also be secured by army troops.

In this regard, a high-level meeting was held under the chair of Secretary of Interior in the federal capital. The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police Islamabad, DIG Security, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, SSP Traffic Islamabad, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Deputy Commissioners of twin cities, high ups of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, heads of Special Branches of Islamabad and Rawalpindi police, the representatives of intelligence agencies including Intelligence Bureau, Military Intelligence and Inter-Services Intelligence and officials from Federal Investigation Agency, sources mentioned. According to sources, it was decided during the meeting that Pakistan Army’s 111 Brigade would be assigned the task to shield Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and his delegation upon their visit to Pakistan. They said the other allied security agencies would assist the troops of the army in strengthening the security layers around the Royal guest. The route of MBS from NKAB to Islamabad would be cordoned off by the Army troops, they said.

Similarly, the bosses of Islamabad and Rawalpindi Traffic Police would implement special traffic plan to facilitate the Royal guest and other delegation during their movement in twin cities.

“Security for Saudi Crown Prince MBS is expected to be ultra tight,” commented a senior officer of police while talking to The Nation. He, while seeking anonymity, said “We’ll most likely see an unprecedented scale of protection on land for Royal guest,” He said the administrations and police departments of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have buckled up for facilitating the state guest and his delegation during their visit to Pakistan. He said massive search operations are being conducted in twin cities to kick out the suspected elements and outlaws.