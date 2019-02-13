Share:

Strict security measures on Wednesday have been finalized for the Pakistan visit of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to the plan, mobile phone service will remain closed in parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi while more than 100 check points will be established on different routes.

During the stay of the Prince, training flights will be suspended whereas flying drones will also be prohibited.

Teams of security, media and doctors of Mohammed bin Salman have reached Islamabad ahead of his two-day visit to Pakistan. Besides, five trucks full of Saudi Crown Prince’s personal amenities also arrived in Islamabad that include his exercise equipment, furniture and other personal belongings.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan is likely to bring $20 billion investment in the country. The fellow Muslim country will provide oil worth $3 billion to Pakistan for three years.

The refinery and oil complex in the strategic Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea is the ultimate destination for the massive multi-billion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which lies not far from the Indo-Iranian port of Chabahar.

The Prince will reach Islamabad on February 16 as a result of an invitation extended to him by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.