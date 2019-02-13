Share:

KARACHI - The court has rejected National Accountability Bureau’s request for physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader and former minister for Ports and Shipping Kamran Michael, in a case related to abuse of his authority.

The bureau produced Michael before the judge in court number 3. However, he was then recommended to court number 2 where NAB’s request to grant physical remand was dismissed. The accused was later sent to jail on judicial remand.

A day earlier, the NAB officials had interrogated the former minister about a man named Imran Shah, who had given a statement against Michael.

On Feb 9, an accountability court of Lahore granted five days’ transit remand of Kamran Michael to the NAB) in a case of abuse of authority.

The accountability watchdog had requested the court for a transit remand of five days for the former minister.

The former minister is accused of illegally allotting three commercial and residential apartment plots at prime locations of KPT Cooperative Housing Society in Karachi to his favourite persons after allegedly receiving a huge sum.

According to NAB officials, the former minister abused his authority by making allotments of plots in 2013, adding that the plots had value of over Rs 1 billion.

Ranjhani murder: Court approves four-day physical remand of accused

A court in Karachi’s Malir area on Tuesday approved a four-day physical remand of Abdul Rahim Shah, an accused in Irshad Ranjhani murder case.

The suspect was handed over to Shah Latif police. A large number of protesters were present outside the court and raised intense slogans against Shah.

The accused is the union council (UC) chairman of Bhains Colony where Ranjhani was shot dead after being accused of robbery. The suspect was arrested by the police later in the incident.

After the killing of Irshad Ranjhani, Karachi witnessed another inhumane behavior on Tuesday when an alleged robber was shot by the police and not taken to the hospital.

According to details, the alleged looters opened fire at West Zone Police in Qasba Colony Karachi. The police counter fired during which one robber managed to escape and the other was wounded.

It can be seen in the footage that police officials made video of the injured person instead of shifting him to the hospital.