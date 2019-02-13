Share:

The promised secretariat, for the south Punjab province, will officially begin operating from July 1, according to officials.

The "mini-secretariat," as it is referred to by state officials, will likely be set up in Multan. But another proposed site is the city of Bahawalpur in Punjab. However, the final decision will be made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Multan is considered a more viable option, which was also explored by the previous chief minister, Shehbaz Sharif, for the mini-secretariat.

However, reportedly, Chaudhry Tahir Basheer Cheema of the Pakistan Muslim League- Q (PML-Q), an alliance partner of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is pushing for the secretariat in his hometown, Bahawalpur. Cheema is also the chairman of the Executive Council on the Creation of the South Punjab province.

A smaller office of the secretariat will be established on the Punjab Club Road in GOR, Lahore.

Moreover, sources said that the working papers for the secretariat will be presented to Punjab’s Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in May, which will formally kick off the construction work.

A total of 38 departments are expected to be housed in the secretariat, which will work under the additional chief secretary. The departments would include, education, health, agriculture, finance and planning and development. Each would also have its own special secretary.