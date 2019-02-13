Share:

ISLAMABAD - The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Tuesday as it gained 269.75 points (0.66%) to close at 40,596.28 points.

A total of 91,160,000 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.044 billion.

Out of 331 companies, share prices of 164 companies recorded increase while that of 147 companies registered decrease whereas 20 companies remained stable in yesterday's trading. ANL was the volume leader with 27,631,500 shares, and its per share price decreased by Re 0.16 to close at Rs 14.84 per share.

KEL remained the runner up with 12,700,000 shares traded during the day and its price increased by Re 0.27 per share to close at Rs 6.24 followed by UNITY, trading volume of which was recorded at 8,372,500 shares, and its price per share decreased by Re 0.75 and closed at Rs 23.16.