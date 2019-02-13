Share:

LAHORE - Quetta Gladiators have been dealt an injury blow with all-rounder Sunil Narine unavailable for the start of the HBL PSL due to a finger injury.

Narine, who was part of a blockbuster pre-season trade between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars, is nursing a finger injury which he aggravated during the recently-concluded BPL. Narine will be seeing his medical team immediately and, depending on medical advice, is expected to join the squad later on in the tournament.

“We hope to have Narine with us as soon as possible because he is a true mach winner,” said Quetta Gladiators coach Moin Khan. “It’s a blow just before the start of HBL PSL but we will try to cope with it. We have got the depth in our squad as there are plenty other match-winners. We wish Narine a quick recovery and hope to welcome him very soon during HBL PSL.” To cover for this injury, Gladiators have called up Somerset leg-spinner Max Waller. “Obviously, you cannot like for like replacement of a big player like Narine but we have drafted in Waller and we are confident that he will add value to our team,” said Moin.

Quetta Gladiators start their HBL PSL 2019 campaign on February 15 when they play last year’s finalists Peshawar Zalmi.