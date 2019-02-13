Share:

The Punjab government constituted a task force on price control on Tuesday. According to the notification, Advisor to Chief Minister on Political Affairs Muhammad Akram Ch will be the convener. The other members include Minister for Agriculture Nauman Langrial, Minister for Food Sami Ullah Chaudhry, Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretaries of Food, Transport, Industries, Agriculture and Local Government departments, Divisional Commissioners, Additional IGP Operations and Additional IGP Special Branch. Akram Ch said that the task force would review existing price control mechanism and give recommendations for improving the working at province and district levels. He said that the task force would submit report to the Chief Minister on monthly basis.