DG KHAN -More than 50 teachers including females protested against the Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority (DEA) DG Khan, in front of his office (CEO Education Office) here on Tuesday, for non-compliance of promotion notification issued by the S&GAD (Regulation wing) on January 19, 2018 and using extraordinary delaying tactic for in-service promotion cases of teachers.

Talking to The Nation, protesting teachers Muhammad Ramzan Bhutta said that their promotion was pending from last many years. They have submitted all the requisite documents i.e. non enquiry certificate and ACRs etc. but the CEO office is dillydallying promotion without legal reasons," he informed. He regretted that the department is creating undue hurdle in the promotion of respectable teachers of the entire district.

Another teacher namely Ansar Ahmed said that according to directives of S&GAD (Regulation wing), CEOs of the district education authorities had promoted teachers in their respective districts, only the CEO of DG Khan Education Authority "did not want" to promote teachers in the district, the native District of the Punjab Chief Minister.

Female teacher Anjum Fatima said that it was promised by the officers that the process of in-service promotion from PST to EST & EST to SST(SC/GEN) both male and female teachers, through Department Promotion Committee would be completed and promotion letters would be issued till February 12, 2019. Bbut without legal reasons and against the promotion policy -2010, Mrs Zahida Perveen, District Education Officer Secondary DG Khan has issued undue letter in which illegal objection i.e. "provision of verification of all degrees from concerned University/ Board at your own level within 07 days" has been raised.

Protesting teachers said that in fact provision of verification of all degrees was extraordinary delaying tactic, while the fact is that during 30 years of service, verification of all degrees of every official has been made many times.

Talking to The Nation, District Education Officer (Secondary) Mrs Zahida Perveen said that letter issued for verification of all degrees could be cancelled and it was not part of promotion. The CEO (DEA) DG Khan would decide it as per law, she added.