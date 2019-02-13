Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said that the department would introduce teacher friendly e-transfer policy.

Addressing a press conference at DGPR on Tuesday, he said that action would be taken against private schools not implementing the Apex Court order of refunding 20 per cent of the charged tuition fee.

Murad Raas said that private schools that failed to register by April 12 would be sealed. He suggested the parents to submit complaints if the private schools didn’t reimburse the additional dues. He promised redressing complaint at the earliest. He said that latest technology would be used to maintain students-teachers ratio in classrooms. This will help improving quality of education, he hoped. He said that initiative of e-transfer would help controlling mafia taking bribe in posting/transfer. He said that latest software would be utilized for posting/ transfer of teachers. He said that under transfer policy, priority would be given to female teachers. He said that new educational year would start from April 1 followed by enrolment campaign on March 1. Similarly, summer vocation would be from June 1 to August 11. He said that the government was taking measures for curbing the menace of use of narcotics in educational institutions. He said that random blood and urine tests would be conducted and a comprehensive campaign would be launched to raise awareness about hazards of narcotics. He said that cigarettes and betel-nut chewing shops in 500 feet radius of schools would be closed down to save students from hazardous items.

DC said that Supreme Court orders would be implemented to provide relief to the parents and unregistered schools would be registered with the government.

Later, Murad Raas met parents of students getting education in elite private schools. He listened to their problems and assured resolving the same at the earliest.