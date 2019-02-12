Share:

OHIO-Halle Berry says 2019 will be her ''defining'' year as she is set helm her first movie, 'Bruised', and is executive producing a TV adaptation of her movie 'Boomerang'. Halle Berry feels like 2019 will be her ''defining year''.

The 52-year-old actress is excuetive producing a TV series adaptation of her 1992 rom-com 'Boomerang' for BET, and she is also directing and starring in her first movie for the big screen, 'Bruised', a mixed martialist drama.

Despite more than two decades in the movie business, the former Bond girl says she feels like now is her moment to ''step into another light''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I'm directing my first film this year. So when I said it was beast mode last time I saw you, I meant that.

''This is, I think, going to be a really defining time in my life for me to step into another light, into another area that I'm completely passionate about and I'm so ready for.'' Halle also hinted that her character Angela Lewis may make an appearance in the TV series.

She said: ''I can't speak for anybody else, but there may be a possibility for Angela to show up.'' Halle teased that Angela would still be the same old ''girl next door'' if she returns. She said: ''I don't think Angela will have changed too much.

''I mean, she will have changed, she will have grown, she will be smarter, more confident as she aged, but she'll be still Angela. ''She'll still be the girl next door.''

And praising the new cast, she added: ''I say go get it! This is their generation and they're speaking to their generation and they're all brand new and sparkly and mad talented and excited.'' Halle starred opposite Eddie Murphy in the romantic comedy and she has teamed up with 'Master of None' writer-and-actress Lena Waithe to executive produce the TV version.

Speaking about the project, Halle said previously: ''I'm thrilled to team up with Lena on this project as she is without a doubt a leading voice of her generation and a trail blazer in her own right. ''I'm truly excited to be a part of bringing this iconic and beloved film to the small screen.''

'Boomerang' starred Eddie as hot shot advertising executive and womaniser Marcus Graham who gets a taste of his own medicine when he meets his new boss Jacqueline Broyer - played by 'The Perfect Match' actress Robin Givens - which forces him to reassess his chauvinistic behaviour and outlook on life. Halle portrayed his colleague and love interest.

The new series - written by Lena and Ben Cory Jones - will focus on the lives of Jacqueline's son and married couple Marcus and Angela's daughter as they seek to step out of their parents' shadows.