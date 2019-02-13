Share:

ISTANBUL:- Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for 32 suspects over their alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind the defeated coup of 2016. The suspects were sought for allegedly using ByLock, an encrypted cellphone app used by coup-plotters. FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured. Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.