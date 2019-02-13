Share:

Rawalpindi - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Amjad Javed Salimi has said that unemployment is major cause behind surge in street crimes.

“The reason behind surge in street crimes is severe unemployment and the youth are involved in committing crimes even for Rs 600 to survive in the society,” he stated while talking to media after the passing out parade of 1018 constables at Sihala Police College here on Tuesday.

Additional IG Police Training and Recruitment Punjab Tariq Masood, Principal Police Training School SP Abrar Hussain, Commandant Sihala Police College Muhammad Ahsan Tufail, the families of constables who passed out and other senior and junior police officers also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the media, Amjad Javed said joint and collective efforts by the government would help control unemployment in the country. He said the police are trying its level best to control the law and order situation.

“Police are vigilant to curb crime and fight terrorism and in order to promote their professional skills they are being equipped with the latest skills and training,” the IGP mentioned.

He said police force has been made service oriented by imparting training of security intelligence, crime central investigation, the latest weapons and other related discipline in order to make it best force.

“The prime purpose of Punjab police is to protect the lives and properties of public,” he said. He added he has ordered all the Station House Officers of police stations in the province to remain present in their offices from 3 to 5pm to listen public complaints and CCTV cameras have also been installed to monitor the activities of the SHOs.

He, however, admitted that the lack of resources have been effecting the performance of police badly. He said the government used to spend 6 to 8 USD for welfare of each cop of Punjab Police whereas the governments in Indian Punjab and Turkey have been spending 17 and 200 USD for welfare of every cop respectively.

Responding to a query, IGP Punjab Amjad Javed Salimi said that those involved in Sahiwal bloodshed would be punished according to law of the land. “Police have made an important headway in Maulana Sami Ul Haq murder case while forensic tests are still underway,” he replied in response to another query.

Earlier, Sihala Police College Commandant Muhammad Ahsan Tufail, in his welcome addressed, said the syllabus had been reviewed and the new disciplines incorporated in the training modules at the college. He said technical training of record maintaining and investigation had been given to under training police officers at the college besides training in martial arts, sports and elite training.

At the end, IGP Punjab Amjad Javed Salimi distributed prizes and shields to the cops who shown best performance during training. He also witnessed the parade in the college.