WASHINGTON The United States is ready to help European countries reduce the risk of Russia’s alleged meddling in their elections, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

“We are prepared to help European countries across the continent understand the threat, how to reduce the risk of interference,” Pompeo said during a meeting with Slovak youth in Bratislava streamed by the State Department.

Pompeo accused Russia of undermining Western democracies but did not provide any proof of the allegation. “The Russians have been attempting to influence elections for decades all across the world, including in the United States,” he said. The US Secretary also accused Moscow of spreading disinformation.

“We have helped dozens of European countries who have come to take a look what happened at our election in 2016,” he said.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied accusations of meddling in US elections, saying that the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.