HAFIZABAD-A married woman was allegedly throttled to death allegedly by her husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law in Jalalpur Bhattian.

According to a police source, 21-year-old Kiran Batool of Mianwali was married to Asad Abbas Shah, son of Mazhar Abbas Shah, in Jalalpur Bhattian a few years ago.

Due to one or other reason, the relations between the couple remained strained and they often quarrelled with each other. Following altercation between the couple, accused Asad Abbas Shah, his brother Azhar Abbas and father Mazhar Shah allegedly strangled her to death.

On the report lodged by Qaiser Abbas Shah, father of the deceased, the police have registered a case against the three accused and have arrested the deceased's husband.

The police have shifted the dead body to the morgue for autopsy and are raiding different places to arrest the other accused.

STUDENTS DEFRAUDED

Scores of students were defrauded by a clerk, Nasr Iqbal of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Gujranwala by usurping the fee deposited by them for the verification of their certificates, issuance of certificates and no objection certificates.

The aggrieved students said that they have deposited the fee with the clerk but he issued bogus receipts of the bank and has not deposited the amounts with the board or bank. They have demanded legal action against the accused for his corruption.

The Secretary Board Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad assured that after the finalisation of an inquiry, no leniency would be shown against the defaulter.