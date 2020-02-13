Share:

KHANEWAL/Faisalabad-At least 15 people of a family sustained injuries after gas cylinder exploded in Chak 10/ATR here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, females of the affected house were making breakfast when gas cylinder exploded suddenly and house collapsed. Resultantly, 15 people sustained injuries. All the injured were shifted to local hospital.

According to hospital sources, 12 persons were given first aid and sent back to home. However, other three people were under treatment.

According to District Emergency Officer Dr Ejaz Anjum, Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and put off the fire.

The injured were identified as Bashir Ahmed, Naveed Bibi, Sumaira Bibi, Amna Bibi, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Siddique, Kaneez, Rubab, Noor Fatima, Shehbaz, Muhammad Ali and Safdar.

MAN COMMITS SUICIDE

A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Sadar police limits in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said Zafar of Dhuddiwala had quarreled with his family over a domestic dispute and swallowed poisonous pills. He was shifted to a hospital where he died. Meanwhile, police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a couple and recovered 6.6kg heroin.

A police spokesman said the police conducted a raid near Yaseen Chowk of Chak No 215-RB and nabbed Imran Shehzad and his wife Sumaira Bibi of Chak No 243-RB Jhok Kharlan.