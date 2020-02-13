Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Health Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday called on the Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to brief him over the health initiatives undertaken by the incumbent government especially the Sehat Insaf Card programme.

Applauding the efforts, the Chief Minister said that the Sehat Insaf Card was a flagship programme of the incumbent government and over 30 million people would be able to take advantage of it. “The past government only created hurdles for the masses but the Sehat Insaf Card programme under the PTI government was a step towards fulfilling the party’s vision of serving the masses,” he said adding that this health programme would help in addressing the grievances of the masses. He directed the provincial health minister to ensure the provision of better health facilities to the masses in the province. The Chief Minister further directed to establish one-window welfare counters at the E-Help centres in order to facilitate the masses.

aNTi-coronavirus

measures reviewed

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed measures to control Coronavirus in a meeting at the Chief Minister Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, Advisor to Chief Minister on Health Hanif Khan Pitafi, Additional Secretary Social Sector Chief Minister office Rafaqat Ali, Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir, Additional Secretary (Technical) Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Salman Shahid, DG Public Relations Punjab Dr Aslam Dogar, representatives of the World Health Organization and officials of the relevant departments also attended the event.