LAHORE-Pakistani singer AimaBaig, who has taken the industry by storm with not just her drop dead gorgeous looks, but exceptional vocals is on her way to perform Umrah. The singer took to Instagramto announce the news and wrote: “Off to Umrah. I still can’t believe it though!”

The starlet was last seen dolled up for the Dubai PISA Awards, for which she was wearing a glamorous dress in the Palazzo Versace by Voguish Boutique. Her performance with Ali Zafar on ‘on “Sajna Door Teri’yaanRaa’waan” mesmerised the house-packed audience in the Hall. In 2019, Aima was awarded the highly coveted Tamgha-e-Fakhr-e-Imtiaz for her contribution to the arts.

Aima is regarded as a versatile singer with a mastery in many genres including romantic, sad and upbeat songs and while her vocals possess a western texture, she has demonstrated her vocal range by singing in Seraiki, Punjabi and Urdu effortlessly.

To date, Aima has worked on numerous films and dramas as a playback singer including JawaniPhirNahinAani 2, Na MaloomAfraad and, more recently, Parey Hut Love.

As an artist, she has performed alongside top names in Pakistan’s music industry including ShujaHaider during the PSL Final Opening Ceremony.