DUBAI - Pakistan batsman Babar Azam , who is at the top of the ICC T20I rankings and third in ODIs, has managed to push himself further ahead in the ICC Test Batsmen rankings. Following back-to-back significant performances in Test cricket, Babar has eventually managed to break into the top-five in the latest rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In the just-concluded Test match against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi, Babar smashed his career’s fifth century (143), which helped him to jump to his career-best fifth spot with 800 ratings. It is worth mentioning here that Babar is the only batsman to be featured in the top five across all formats of the game. Babar has been in the form of his life. Even if other batsmen of his team fail to score, he takes responsibility and delivers the much-needed amends for the national cricket team across formats. His consistency has never been in doubt. He never ceases to amaze us with his batting skills.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara and David Warner slipped one position each and reached sixth and seventh spots. Indian captain Virat Kohli continues to remain on top of the latest ICC Test batsmen rankings.

Virat Kohli is ahead of Steve Smith who now has 928 points to his name and has 17 points more than Steve Smith, who is placed second. Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne comes third with 827 points while Kane Williamson is placed fourth with 814 points.

In the bowlers’ ranking, Pat Cummins is at the top followed by New Zealand’s Neil Wagner, West Indies’ Jason Holder, South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Australia’s Mitchell Starc. Jasprit Bumrah is the highest-ranked Indian bowler at the sixth spot. Ravichandran Ashwin (8th) and Mohammed Shami (9th) are the other Indian bowlers in the top ten. In the teams’ rankings, India continue to assert their dominance at the top. Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa complete the top five. Pakistan are at the seventh spot while Bangladesh are at ninth.