Share:

BADIN - The Federal Govt was creating problems for common man and following step-motherly attitude with provincial Govt of Sindh..

These views were expressed by Saed Ghani, Provincial Minister for Education of Sindh while addressing the Press Conference at Mallah house after offering Fateha with MPA, Haji Taj Muhammad Mallah on sad demise of his spouse on Wednesday.

Addressing the journalists, Saed Ghani said that Federal Govt despite providing the line of actions and legal rights to the provinces, was occupying the resources and snatching the due rights of the provinces.

Saed Ghani lashed out over the Federal Govt that in Punjab and KPK provinces, IGPs were being changed with no space of time but despite lot of the provincial recommendations, IGP Sindh was not being changed ,adding, he termed IGP Sindh as political..

He said that educational system of Sindh was facing lot of lacks and weaknesses, adding, he held the bureaucracy responsible.

He sought the support of parents and common people as soon the improvement to be brought in education system.

Earlier, Saeed Ghani addressing the public gathering to pay respect to of the renowned reformer Khan Bahadur Mir Ghulam Khan Talpur, also known as Larr-Jo-Abo ( the father of lower Sindh) on his 88th death anniversary in HIgh School in Tando Bago town said that late Talpur was from among those few reformers, who had devoted his whole life for educating the poor and serving the people without any discrimination. Saeed Ghani said that late Talpur by opening a grand high school way back in 1920 in Tando Bago had done the great service to educate the people, who were groaning under the curse of illiteracy ,adding, that it was he who had also opened not only schools both for the girls and boys at the time at a time when educating both boys and girls was considered to a social taboo.

He said Mir Ghulam Muhammad despite being a big landlord of his time unlike most of his contemporary feudals instead of saqurading his wealth and jagir on merry-making preferred to spend each and every penny for those, who deserved to be served selflessly during the brutal British rule.

He said that Mir was the first eve great philanthropist of the region, who had devoted his whole jagir for the welfare and wellbeing of the people. Mr Ghani said that Sindh government on the directions of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari trying its best to improve the standard of the education in the province, adding, he could not alone stem the rot without the active participation of the common people in their ongoing struggle for bringing th reforms in the sector and bring it on the right track so that everyone could get quality education in all the government schools of the province. The provincial information secretary of PPP Sindh chapter,

Aajiz Dhamrah speaking during the event said that grand school constructed by Mir Ghulam Muhammad over the past ten decades had produced the number of the great personalities, who served the province and Pakistan at every forum ,adding, that late Talpur was true hero among few luminaries of the land, who devoted his life and wealth for the cause of the underprivileged people.

He said that building a grand educational institution in the early 20th century was an easy task to accomplish especially during the British period but the commitment of the great soul with the active cooperation of the iconic poet, educationalist and journalist Mohammad Siddiq Musaffar made it possible to spread the education in one of the most backward areas of the country in those days. He said that Tando Bago High School had been the only institutions unlike many of such others schools, who had created the great and genius people.

The special assistant to chief minister Sindh, advocate Veerji Kolhi speaking on the occasion said that Mir Ghulam Muhammad Talpur was the person of the great commitment and he served the people like a real hero. He said that he was only few bif landlord of Sindh, who had only dreamed and made it possible to educate thousands of the people by providing them with all the required facilities at the school. Mr Kolhi said that he was person, who had laid the foundation of the modern education in Sindh and would always be remembered for great charitable works.

MPA Mir Allah Bux Talpur, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ismail Memon, Karim Bux Panhwar, Mashkoor Falkaro, Faiz Udhejo, Sain Bux Jamali, Abdul Azim Samoon and others also spoke on the occasion and paid rich tributes to late Talpur his great services in the fields of the education, health and other sectors. The death anniversary was observed by old boys association of Tando Bago High School.