ISLAMABAD - Former Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar reached London for various treatment and medical tests Late Tuesday night. “I am here for my medical treatment,” Nisar told reporters in London when asked whether he will meet Nawaz Sharif to inquire about his health. Chaudhary Nisar departed for London on Tuesday. Nisar traveled via Pakistan International Airlines’ flight PK-785 from Islamabad. Reportedly, Nisar is likely to meet former premier Nawaz Sharif and for this Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar were paving the way. Ishaq Dar will advise Chaudhry Nisar to pay a visit to the PML-N supremo’s residence and offer condolence to him on his wife’s death.