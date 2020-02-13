Share:

PESHAWAR - On the recommenda­tions of the Local Ad­ministration and Health Department Swabi, the Finance Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ap­proved and sanctioned an amount of Rs8.8 mil­lion as compensation to the families and le­gal heirs of the two Lady Health Workers (LHWs) who were killed during the polio eradication vac­cination campaign.

These grants con­sist of Rs6.6 million as cash compensation and Rs2.2 million in lieu of the plot as death com­pensation. The martyrs LHWs included Shakeela Naz and Ghuncha Sartaj both were serving in BS-5. The legal heirs of the two martyrs will soon be given this compensation amount after fulfilling le­gal and codal formalities.