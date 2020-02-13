PESHAWAR - On the recommendations of the Local Administration and Health Department Swabi, the Finance Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa approved and sanctioned an amount of Rs8.8 million as compensation to the families and legal heirs of the two Lady Health Workers (LHWs) who were killed during the polio eradication vaccination campaign.
These grants consist of Rs6.6 million as cash compensation and Rs2.2 million in lieu of the plot as death compensation. The martyrs LHWs included Shakeela Naz and Ghuncha Sartaj both were serving in BS-5. The legal heirs of the two martyrs will soon be given this compensation amount after fulfilling legal and codal formalities.