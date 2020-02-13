Share:

Attock-A cop died on road in an accident in the limits of Fatehjang Police Station on Wednesday. Police and Rescue 1122 sources said that Constable Muhammad Usman, 25, was going home on his motorcycle after performing his duty when he rammed into a parked trailer near Shahpur Dam on Rawalpindi- Fatehjang road. Resultantly, he received head injuries and died on the spot.

Police sources said that the trailer was parked on roadside after developing some fault and its rear lights were switched off. Later, the cop’s funeral was offered at Police Lines Attock, which was attended by District Police Officer Khalid Hamdani and other senior officials.