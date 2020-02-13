Share:

Rawalpindi-A court on Wednesday ordered city police chief to hold a fair inquiry into the allegation of using a car by a station house officer that was purchased by the dacoit from money he mugged from a victim.

The order was issued by Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ)/Ex-officio Justice of Peace Rawalpindi Muhammad Tahir Aslam in response to a petition filed by Musaddiq Kalim making City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, SP Complaint Cell, SSP Investigation and Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Cantt for not providing him with justice. The petitioner argued before court he was robbed off Rs2,900,000 by a gang of dacoits in Ghauri Town in August 2019, a case against which was registered with PS Koral.

He told court that CIA Islamabad held a dacoit Umair Khan who not only confessed the crime but also revealed he purchased a car from the amount he looted from him.

Accepting the petition, ASJ Muhammad Tahir Aslam directed CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas to refer the complaint to Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali for a free and fair investigation. In his verdict, copy of which is also available with The Nation, the judge also expressed his deep concerns over a report submitted by police following court orders stating the car in question was not impounded in police station.

The judge also observed that the office of District Complaint Officer was established upon the recommendation of National Judicial Policy Making Committee and Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan to hear the complaints of citizens and basic aim of this system was to reduce sufferings of the common man.

“Whereas, in the present case it appears that local police are trying to face his own officials. It is surprising that a petitioner is aggrieved due to act of SHO PS Cantt and allegation is against him, basically of misuse of his authority. Despite that the application is marked to him and SHO then marked it to an official subordinate to him and in our society it is hardly improbable that such official would submit a report against an official to whom he is subordinate,” the judge said in his verdict.

ASJ Muhammad Tahir Aslam also observed that it is also clear that the petitioner is aggrieved with the conduct of SSP Investigation and SHO PS Cantt, therefore, the petitioner is directed to appear before CPO along with court orders and the CPO then should refer the complaint of Musaddiq Kalim to SP Potohar Syed Ali for a fair investigation into the allegation.