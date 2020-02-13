KARACHI         -      Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar has said that the DEPD believes in empowerment of differently abled people and for this purpose, we are providing them vocational training and ensuring their rehabilitation.

This he said while talking to Huma Akber Chief Operating Officer of Innovative Event Planner here in his office on Wednesday. Huma Akber told Special Assistant to CM Sindh that a fundraising program would be arranged under Rotary International Club District Karachi, adding that Rotary Club Karachi had enabled 800 disable families to stand on their feet through vocational training.

Qassim Naveed assured that Sindh government was fully supporting NGOs, working for better future of PWDs, and would continue its support in future as well. He added, ‘We should discourage the begging among differently abled people and we should empower them to enable them to earn their bread and butter themselves.

The CM’s Special Assistant requested all stakeholders working for the cause to come forward to help out differently abled people and provide vocational training for them.

 

Registration of two schools suspended over non-cooperation in anti-polio drive

 

KARACHI (INP)The director private schools on Wednesday suspended registration of two private schools in Karachi over non-cooperation during anti-polio drive.

The action was taken after it was revealed that private schools in Karachi are not cooperating in anti-polio campaign underway in the city with joint collaboration of the health and education departments.

The DG private schools said notices were served to forty other schools over non-cooperation with the anti-polio vaccination teams.

Meanwhile, the officer-bearers of the All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association have shunned the impression of non-cooperation during anti-polio campaign.

All schools are extending their support to the teams during this campaign to eliminate the crippling disease of polio.

Polio vaccination drive is currently underway in Karachi. The drive will that kicked-off from February 10 will continue till 16th of this month.

The drive is underway in all six districts of Karachi and is targeting children less than five years of age.

According to the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme website, 144 cases of wild polio virus (WPV) reported in Pakistan in 2019. In comparison, only 12 and eight cases had emerged in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Meanwhile, seven cases of WPV reported across the country so far in 2020.

