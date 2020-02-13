Share:

LAHORE - As a part of their drive to instil tolerance and acceptance of differently abled people within society, English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) Pakistan’s leading biscuit brand, became the official sponsors for Special Olympics Pakistan’s Unified Marathon. The goal of this partnership was to promote inclusion and acceptance of people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Known as one of Karachi’s biggest initiatives for greater inclusion and empowerment, the marathon is held every year to help spread awareness and encourage understanding of people with such disabilities. The event, which took place on 5th February 2020 at Moin Khan Academy, DHA Sports Complex, Karachi, entailed a 21K Half Marathon, a 10KM|5KM as well as a 1KM Unified Walk.