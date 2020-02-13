Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Human Rights Ijaz Alam Augustine has expressed hope that the interfaith policy would go a long way in making Punjab a home for all where they would have sense of security and equal rights. Speaking at a consultative session arranged at a local hotel on Wednesday to gather recommendations from stakeholders for forming interfaith harmony policy, he said the government had already taken measures to promote interfaith harmony in the province. Ministry of Human Rights arranged the event in collaboration with Youth Development Foundation (YDF), an organisation working for peace and youth empowerment. The minister said the government would ensure social justice and fair distribution of socio-economic resources to promote tolerance and co-existence in the society and eliminate the sense of insecurity and injustice among the religious minorities. Policy expert Mubashar Bukhari said that the policy was aimed at creating an environment where people from different religious, ethnic, sectoral and linguistic backgrounds could co-exist without fear and contributed to the progress of the country. MPA Mahindra Pal Singh said it was a great development that religious leaders from different faiths had joined heads and decided to find solutions to the conflicts and violence. MPA Sadia Sohail said that the priority of the Punjab government was to promote peace, religious harmony and tolerance.