PESHAWAR PR - Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi on Wednesday formally launched a comprehensive plan to improve the quality of investigations in criminal cases. Speaking at an event at the Police School of Investigation Hayatabad Peshawar, the police chief highlighted that improving service delivery particularly in investigations is a key priority for KP Police and is in line with the provincial government’s commitment to reform the Justice System.
Keeping in view the systemic weaknesses in conducting effective and efficient investigations mostly as a result of weaknesses in crime scene preservation and evidence collection, use of scientific evidence, supervision of investigations, and lack of reliance on modern technologies, the Justice System Support Programme has been providing technical assistance to KP Police to overcome these challenges.
In light of the Supreme Court’s direction to constitute District Assessment Committee and improve investigations, the reform package includes a Common Training Programme for police investigators and prosecutors. The training programme is aimed at Police-Prosecution coordination and building capacity of the investigation officers. Similarly, improving the supervision of investigations by police officers through new inspection protocols, enhancing capacity of the investigators to use forensic evidence through capacity building and early coordination with the prosecutors are included in the reform package.
The IG highlighted that the amount of money available to be spent on investigations had not been revised since 2007, but KP Police have now revised this to accommodate for realistic requirements of the police to carry out investigations on modern lines. These new rates of investigations will be presented to the finance department soon.
The inspector general emphasised that Pakistan has very low rates of convictions even in serious crimes and this reform effort is aimed at improving the quality of investigations, which plays a key role in ensuring that justice is served.