PESHAWAR PR - Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Sanaullah Abba­si on Wednesday formally launched a comprehen­sive plan to improve the quality of investigations in criminal cases. Speak­ing at an event at the Po­lice School of Investiga­tion Hayatabad Peshawar, the police chief highlight­ed that improving ser­vice delivery particularly in investigations is a key priority for KP Police and is in line with the provin­cial government’s com­mitment to reform the Justice System.

Keeping in view the systemic weaknesses in conducting effective and efficient investiga­tions mostly as a result of weaknesses in crime scene preservation and evidence collection, use of scientific evidence, supervision of investi­gations, and lack of reli­ance on modern technol­ogies, the Justice System Support Programme has been providing technical assistance to KP Police to overcome these chal­lenges.

In light of the Supreme Court’s direction to con­stitute District Assess­ment Committee and im­prove investigations, the reform package includes a Common Training Pro­gramme for police inves­tigators and prosecutors. The training programme is aimed at Police-Prose­cution coordination and building capacity of the investigation officers. Similarly, improving the supervision of investiga­tions by police officers through new inspection protocols, enhancing ca­pacity of the investiga­tors to use forensic evi­dence through capacity building and early coor­dination with the prose­cutors are included in the reform package.

The IG highlighted that the amount of money available to be spent on investigations had not been revised since 2007, but KP Police have now revised this to accom­modate for realistic re­quirements of the police to carry out investiga­tions on modern lines. These new rates of inves­tigations will be present­ed to the finance depart­ment soon.

The inspector gener­al emphasised that Paki­stan has very low rates of convictions even in se­rious crimes and this re­form effort is aimed at improving the quality of investigations, which plays a key role in ensur­ing that justice is served.