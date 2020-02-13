Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday has banned physical punishment of children in schools and issued notices to all the parties named in the plea to reply in two weeks.

According to details, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by Pakistani famous singer, social activist and Zindagi Trust President Shehzad Roy against student torture in the educational institutions.

During the proceedings, Roy’s counsel told that court that students are being subjected to brutal torture by teachers and school managements which directly affects the mental growth of children.

Justice Athar remarked a bill highlighting this issue was also approved in the National Assembly (NA) over which, the lawyer informed that the legislation process is being delayed due to political matters.

Meanwhile, the judge has also directed the interior ministry to take steps for prevention of school punishment under article 14 of the Constitution.

Moreover, the hearing has been adjourned till March 5.