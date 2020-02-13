Share:

KARACHI - Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two key members of a five-member gang involved in committing over 25 house robberies in the City during the morning hours.

Talking to media persons, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) district Central said that police have nabbed two accused including the gang leader Aleem aka Lamba and Shoukat Seraiki.

“They are part of a most-wanted five-member gang involved in committing house robberies in the city,” said the official.

Karachi police nab wanted criminals involved in 25 house robberies

Shedding light on their modus operandi, the SSP said that the accused usually carried out their criminal act between 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and before it, they use to conduct a thorough investigation to note down the office timings of the people living in the household.

They usually avoided committing robberies in grilled-houses or the ones having CCTV cameras, he said.

The police said that the accused have confessed of committing 25 robberies in bungalows across the city. “The areas which suffered from their criminal act included Gulbahar, Orangi Town, Jamshed Quarters, Preddy and Ferozabad areas of the metropolis,” he said.