PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday formally unveiled the Digital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa logo 2020 for the digital transformation system. He stated that the provincial government will undertake revolutionary measures during the current year towards digitalisation in order to ensure efficient service delivery and transparency.
While addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister declared that all government departments would come up with concrete planning for digitalisation in service delivery and routine government business.
He clarified that the incumbent provincial government is committed to introduce digital reforms as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the only province in Pakistan, which has formed its own digital policy for the purpose and every step is being taken for materialisation of the said goals.
The chief minister stated that development cannot be achieved without the use of Information Technology in the contemporary world. The provincial government is aware of the modern challenges ahead, for which numerous measures have been undertaken for imparting technological education and equipping the youth with the necessary knowledge base.
On this occasion, Mahmood Khan announced celebration of the year 2020 as a year of digital transformation in the province, stating that the launch of Digital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa logo will attract investors, IT sector experts and industrialists while at the same time the initiative will also promote Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a brand in the IT sector. He declared that the year 2020 will bring greater transparency, ease in provision of services to citizens, and innovations to speed up routine government business. He maintained that the reforms will also help in livelihood opportunities to the youth in IT sector.
The CM stated that the first BPO ready facility has been established in the province, which is first of its kind in the country and will help in providing entrepreneurship opportunities to more than 700 youth. He clarified that the establishment of international standard BPOready facility in the province will not only generate tremendous employment opportunities in the province, but will also attract international BPO operators.
The ceremony was also attended by Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash, Special Assistant for Local Government Kamran Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM, Managing Director for IT Board Dr. Shahbaz Khan and other officials.
In a separate event, the chief minister also witnessed the agreement signing ceremony for the Repair and Rehabilitation of 38km road between Banda Daud Shah and Gurguri in District Karak. Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the completion of the project will provide travelling facilities to approximately 30,000 local residents.