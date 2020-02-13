Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday for­mally unveiled the Digi­tal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa logo 2020 for the digital transformation system. He stated that the pro­vincial government will undertake revolutionary measures during the cur­rent year towards digital­isation in order to ensure efficient service delivery and transparency.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister declared that all government de­partments would come up with concrete planning for digitalisation in ser­vice delivery and routine government business.

He clarified that the in­cumbent provincial gov­ernment is committed to introduce digital reforms as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He stated that Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa is the only prov­ince in Pakistan, which has formed its own digi­tal policy for the purpose and every step is being taken for materialisation of the said goals.

The chief minister stat­ed that development can­not be achieved without the use of Information Technology in the con­temporary world. The provincial government is aware of the modern chal­lenges ahead, for which numerous measures have been undertaken for im­parting technological ed­ucation and equipping the youth with the necessary knowledge base.

On this occasion, Mah­mood Khan announced celebration of the year 2020 as a year of digi­tal transformation in the province, stating that the launch of Digital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa logo will at­tract investors, IT sector experts and industrialists while at the same time the initiative will also promote Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a brand in the IT sector. He declared that the year 2020 will bring greater transparency, ease in pro­vision of services to citi­zens, and innovations to speed up routine govern­ment business. He main­tained that the reforms will also help in livelihood opportunities to the youth in IT sector.

The CM stated that the first BPO ready facili­ty has been established in the province, which is first of its kind in the country and will help in providing entrepreneur­ship opportunities to more than 700 youth. He clarified that the estab­lishment of internation­al standard BPOready fa­cility in the province will not only generate tre­mendous employment opportunities in the province, but will also attract international BPO operators.

The ceremony was also attended by Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Tech­nology Ziaullah Bangash, Special Assistant for Local Government Kamran Ban­gash, Principal Secretary to CM, Managing Director for IT Board Dr. Shahbaz Khan and other officials.

In a separate event, the chief minister also wit­nessed the agreement signing ceremony for the Repair and Rehabili­tation of 38km road be­tween Banda Daud Shah and Gurguri in District Karak. Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the completion of the project will provide trav­elling facilities to approx­imately 30,000 local res­idents.