University of Balochistan

It refers to the recent scandal of black mailing and harassment of UOB students. The scandal was unveiled by court soon after this, the news was on air across the country. Sources revealed that this harassment was continued over a longer period of time. Various means were adapted for harassment, among these, most notable ware spy cameras that were installed in Ladies washrooms and other adjacent places also.

SAZIAN NAGUMAN,

Kech.

Kashmir issue

Both India and Pakistan have durable uncertain issues. During many years of political commitment, they have attempted different configurations of dealings organised and non-organised, and individuals to-individuals. In any case, they have neglected to determine even a solitary respective debate.

Kashmir has been a flashpoint among India and Pakistan for over 50 years. Pakistan has reliably preferred this as the best answer for the contest. In perspective on the state’s dominant part Muslim populace, it accepts that it would cast a ballot to turn out to be a piece of Pakistan. Anyway a solitary plebiscite held in a district which involves people groups that are socially, strictly and ethnically various, it would make estranged minorities.

The Hindus of Jammu, and the Buddhists of Ladakh have never demonstrated any longing to join Pakistan and would dissent at the result. Such an answer would be probably not going to carry dependability to the locale as the Muslim occupants of Pakistani-directed Jammu and Kashmir, including the Northern Areas, have never demonstrated any craving to turn out to be a piece of India. The trouble of embracing this as a potential arrangement is that it requires India and Pakistan to surrender an area, which they are not ready to do.

Any plebiscite or submission liable to bring about a dominant part vote in favor of freedom would in this manner most likely be restricted by the two India and Pakistan. It would likewise be dismissed by the occupants of the state who are content with their status as a feature of the nations to which they as of now owe devotion.

ANUM FAROOQ,

Lahore.

‘Quaid was right’

Under the frenzy Hindutva agenda of BJP government, first, the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and then the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act--blatant anti-Muslims moves--India is leading towards chaos and the extremist regime of Modi seems to be hoisted with its own petard. And, this consequently is giving rebirth to the Quaid Azam’s Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s two-nation theory in India.

Those Muslims who were against Jinnah’s movement for a separate Muslim state are now realising their mistake. Briefly, he united a scattered mass into a cohesive block with one voice and one flag where they could achieve political, religious and economic freedom by ridding themselves of Hindu dominance and repression.

Those who realised this truth include Mehbooba Mufti, a former chief minister of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who recently tweeted: ‘ Decision of Jammu and Kashmir leadership to reject two-nation theory in 1947 and align with India has backfired’.

Such faith-related malicious shenanigans to marginalize Muslims is making India an apartheid state like Israel. India’s akhand Bharat expansionism move is a vivid replication of Israel’s Zionism.

In 1971, after fall of Dhaka, Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi had boasted when she said: “Today, we’ve sunk Jinnah’s two-nation theory in the Bay of Bengal”.

But, contrary to her whim, life has come full circle. Given the nationwide riots and protestations across India post-CAA and evident remorse of Indian Muslims over their opposition to Jinnah’s theory vindicate our great Quaid’s vision and theory and shrieking that ‘Quaid was right’...!

ZAHID ALI BEHRAM,

Gilgit-Baltistan.

SSWM Board

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) was established in 2014 for the collection and disposal of solid and other waste in the province of Sindh. Although five years long came and gone but all districts of Sindh including Karachi instead of being clean and green all the cities are becoming mound of garbage.

The board was assigned the responsibility to keep all 29 districts of Sindh clean but unfortunately it kept itself confined to Karachi only yet Karachi has mounted high in ranking as one of the most polluted cities in the world although there are many reasons for pollution however, improper management of solid waste is one of the leading causes of pollution.

The trash cans placed at different locations in Karachi are overflowing with rubbish spreading more pollution. When you happen to cross more backward areas in Karachi you will be surprised to see waste bins knee-deep buried with solid waste.

It seems that SSWMB staff has forgotten these cans or the board is bored of collecting waste. The authorities concerned should pay attention to this issue to keep Karachi clean so that the residents of the city can prevent themselves from diseases.

MEHBOOB ALI LAGHARI,

Dadu.