ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro chaired a meeting to review progress made so far in the privatization of selected public sector entities. Transaction managers, consultants and senior officials of the ministry attended the meeting, said a press release issued by Ministry of Privatization here on Wednesday. Federal minister was briefed about the current status of various entities to be privatized, including power, financial, insurance, industrial and real estate sectors. Federal minister directed the concerned to address various legal and administrative issues faced in the privatization of subject entities. Minister for Privatization chaired weekly review meeting to monitor the progress and discuss the issues faced in the process. Federal minister directed the official concerned to take those issues up with concerned ministries/divisions and departments and move towards timely completion of privatization process.