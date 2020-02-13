Share:

ISLAMABAD-The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) found and returned a lost bag, which contained jewellery, cash and other items, to its respective owner, informed a spokesman on Wednesday.

According to him, a report was received stating that a woman had lost her bag near Rashakai Interchange Area on Motorway (M1) during a short stopover.

The bag contained four gold bangles, a gold chain and Rs42,000 cash and some other valuables, he added.

The duty officers at Rashakai, Inspector Nisar Ahmed and Inspector Shafique Ur Rehman immediately started a search of the area and succeeded in locating the bag. Later, NHMP officers handed over the bag to its owner, the spokesman said. He added high-ups of NHMP appreciated the efforts of the police officers and announced cash reward for them.

Meanwhile, the lady also thanked to NHMP officers for finding out her lost bag.