Share:

SARGODHA-Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved over 82 kanals residential and commercial state land from squatters from Khushab district.

ACE authorities said on Wednesday that anti corruption authorities came to knew that a number of influential residents of Khushab district had occupied over 82 kanals residential and commercial lands of Housing Department near Noor Sugar Mills worth Rs. 108 million in collusion with the officers of Revenue department and Housing department.

The housing department had allocated the lands for the construction of Children Park and green Belt.

On the inquiry report of Deputy Director Investigation Rizwan Ashraf, the ACE authorities along with district administration retrieved the land from illegal occupants and started further investigation.