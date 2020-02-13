Share:

ISLAMABAD - A PAF trainer aircraft, on a routine training mission, crashed near Takht Bhai on Wednesday.

The pilot ejected safely, according to the spokesman of Pakistan Air Force. In a statement, he said, a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident. According to Rescue 1122 officials, the pilot sustained injuries during the crash. No loss of life was reported on the ground.

Few days back, a PAF Mirage aircraft crashed near Shorkot city.

The aircraft was on a routine operational training mission at the time of the incident. The pilot had ejected safely and no loss of life or property was reported on the ground. In January, two PAF pilots were martyred as an FT-7 aircraft on a routine operational training mission, crashed near Mianwali. Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman was martyred.