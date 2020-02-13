Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opening ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s major maritime exercise Seaspark-20 was held at Karachi.

According to a press release issued by the Pak Navy on Wednesday, the biennial exercise is steered to assess war preparedness and validate operational plans of Pakistan Navy in cognizance to emerging regional and global challenges. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as chief guest.

In the opening remarks, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) presented the overview of the exercise followed by presentation of operational plans by the force commanders. He affirmed that Pakistan Navy remains combat-ready and fully committed to protect national maritime interests during peace and war times. He further emphasised that exercise Seaspark-20 would provide impetus to Pakistan’s resolve of maintaining peace and stability by promoting safe and sustainable maritime environment in the region.

The exercise Seaspark-20 will be conducted in Arabian Sea along Pakistan Coast from Jiwani to Sir Creek, said the press release. All naval platforms/ assets of Pakistan Navy , Special Forces and Pak Marines detachments along other elements of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Pak Army and Pakistan Air Force will participate in the exercise.